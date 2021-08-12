Avalara (NYSE:AVLR) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Sell”

Avalara (NYSE:AVLR) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report issued on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Avalara Inc. is a provider of cloud-based tax compliance solutions. It offers businesses of all sizes achieve compliance with transaction taxes including sales and use, VAT, excise, communications and other tax types. Avalara Inc. is based in Seattle, United States. “

A number of other research analysts have also recently weighed in on AVLR. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of Avalara from $210.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of Avalara from $155.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Mizuho lifted their target price on shares of Avalara from $180.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Avalara from $170.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Finally, Evercore ISI lifted their target price on shares of Avalara from $180.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. Avalara has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $199.07.

Shares of AVLR stock traded up $3.78 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $166.06. 716,748 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 773,472. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $155.68. Avalara has a 1-year low of $115.00 and a 1-year high of $185.37. The stock has a market cap of $14.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -176.66 and a beta of 0.71.

Avalara (NYSE:AVLR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.26) by $0.28. Avalara had a negative net margin of 13.67% and a negative return on equity of 5.91%. Research analysts anticipate that Avalara will post -0.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Avalara news, Director Rajeev Singh sold 700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.02, for a total value of $119,014.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Ross Tennenbaum sold 1,580 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.56, for a total transaction of $195,224.80. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 65,643 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,110,849.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 87,762 shares of company stock worth $12,846,509 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 2.60% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AVLR. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Avalara by 91.8% during the 1st quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 186 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 89 shares during the last quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Avalara by 1,328.6% during the 2nd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 186 shares during the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc grew its position in shares of Avalara by 243.1% during the 2nd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 223 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 158 shares during the last quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Avalara during the 2nd quarter valued at about $41,000. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its position in Avalara by 38.8% in the 2nd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 315 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 88 shares during the last quarter. 76.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Avalara

Avalara, Inc engages in the provision of cloud-based solutions. The firm focuses on taxability, identifying applicable tax rates, determining and collecting taxes, preparing and filing returns, remitting taxes, maintaining tax records, and managing compliance documents. Its products include AvaTax excise, AvaTax communications, returns excise, trustfile, CertCapture, and avalara licensing.

