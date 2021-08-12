Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP) Shares Sold by 44 Wealth Management LLC

44 Wealth Management LLC cut its holdings in shares of Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP) by 3.1% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 1,593 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 51 shares during the period. 44 Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Automatic Data Processing were worth $316,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of ADP. Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Automatic Data Processing in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 127.6% in the 1st quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors now owns 223 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. Newton One Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Automatic Data Processing in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $42,000. Better Money Decisions LLC acquired a new position in shares of Automatic Data Processing in the 1st quarter worth approximately $43,000. Finally, Pflug Koory LLC acquired a new stake in Automatic Data Processing during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $53,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.62% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on ADP shares. Mizuho increased their target price on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $220.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $212.00 to $227.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. increased their target price on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $190.00 to $212.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $200.00 to $215.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $185.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Automatic Data Processing currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $189.79.

Shares of NASDAQ ADP traded down $1.21 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $215.04. The company had a trading volume of 18,056 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,783,600. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 1.07. Automatic Data Processing, Inc. has a twelve month low of $127.31 and a twelve month high of $217.15. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $203.05. The firm has a market cap of $90.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 0.73.

Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The business services provider reported $1.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.14 by $0.06. Automatic Data Processing had a net margin of 17.32% and a return on equity of 44.73%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.14 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Automatic Data Processing, Inc. will post 6.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 10th will be given a dividend of $0.93 per share. This represents a $3.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 9th. Automatic Data Processing’s payout ratio is currently 61.79%.

In other news, VP Sreenivasa Kutam sold 4,583 shares of Automatic Data Processing stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.00, for a total transaction of $916,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 5,041 shares in the company, valued at $1,008,200. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Alexander Quevedo sold 950 shares of Automatic Data Processing stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $209.25, for a total transaction of $198,787.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 7,961 shares of company stock valued at $1,605,844. 0.34% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Automatic Data Processing, Inc engages in the provision of business outsourcing solutions specializes in cloud-based human capital management. It operates through the following business segments: Employer Services; and Professional Employer Organization Services; and Other. The Employer Services segment provides clients ranging from single-employee small businesses to large enterprises with tens of thousands of employees around the world, offering a range of human resources outsourcing and technology-based human capital management solutions, including strategic, cloud-based platforms.

