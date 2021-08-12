Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. Takes Position in Aberdeen Standard Physical Palladium Shares ETF (NYSEARCA:PALL)

Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. bought a new position in shares of Aberdeen Standard Physical Palladium Shares ETF (NYSEARCA:PALL) in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm bought 2,208 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $573,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of PALL. Synergy Financial Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Aberdeen Standard Physical Palladium Shares ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $3,098,000. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Aberdeen Standard Physical Palladium Shares ETF by 25.5% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 53,188 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $13,023,000 after purchasing an additional 10,824 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC grew its holdings in Aberdeen Standard Physical Palladium Shares ETF by 148.1% in the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 16,496 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $4,039,000 after purchasing an additional 9,847 shares during the last quarter. Juncture Wealth Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in Aberdeen Standard Physical Palladium Shares ETF in the first quarter valued at $1,369,000. Finally, Eqis Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Aberdeen Standard Physical Palladium Shares ETF in the first quarter valued at $716,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:PALL traded down $0.44 on Thursday, hitting $244.99. The company had a trading volume of 800 shares, compared to its average volume of 32,784. Aberdeen Standard Physical Palladium Shares ETF has a 52-week low of $198.17 and a 52-week high of $280.76. The business has a 50 day moving average of $253.04.

ETFS Physical Palladium Shares (the Fund) is designed to offer investors a simple, cost-efficient and secure way to access the precious metals market. The Fund focuses on providing investors with a return equivalent to movements in the palladium spot price less fees. The Fund is issued by ETFS Palladium Trust (the Trust).

