Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. Sells 1,460 Shares of Nio Inc – (NYSE:NIO)

Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. lowered its holdings in shares of Nio Inc – (NYSE:NIO) by 7.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 17,440 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,460 shares during the period. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc.’s holdings in NIO were worth $928,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Close Asset Management Ltd bought a new stake in shares of NIO during the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. Certified Advisory Corp bought a new position in shares of NIO in the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of NIO by 100.3% in the first quarter. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. now owns 753 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 377 shares in the last quarter. Meridian Wealth Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of NIO by 77.4% in the first quarter. Meridian Wealth Partners LLC now owns 816 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 356 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Red Door Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of NIO during the second quarter valued at approximately $31,000. 28.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NIO has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $60.00 target price on shares of NIO in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. BOCOM International assumed coverage on NIO in a research note on Tuesday, June 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $57.00 price objective for the company. Mizuho lifted their price target on NIO from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. upgraded NIO from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $57.60 to $58.30 in a report on Tuesday, June 1st. Finally, CLSA started coverage on NIO in a report on Friday, April 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $50.00 price objective on the stock. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $55.40.

Shares of NIO traded down $1.03 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $42.94. The company had a trading volume of 788,527 shares, compared to its average volume of 83,830,047. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 3.06 and a quick ratio of 2.96. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $45.27. Nio Inc – has a 52 week low of $12.54 and a 52 week high of $66.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $67.38 billion, a P/E ratio of -44.55 and a beta of 2.54.

NIO (NYSE:NIO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.42) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.54) by $0.12. NIO had a negative return on equity of 61.18% and a negative net margin of 38.46%. On average, research analysts anticipate that Nio Inc – will post -0.65 earnings per share for the current year.

About NIO

NIO Inc designs, manufactures, and sells electric vehicles in the People's Republic of China. The company is also involved in the manufacture of e-powertrain, battery packs, and components; and racing management, technology development, and sales and after-sales management activities. In addition, it offers power solutions for battery charging needs; and other value-added services.

