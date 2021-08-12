Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. Increases Stock Holdings in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. boosted its position in shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) by 4.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 13,514 shares of the chip maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 609 shares during the period. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc.’s holdings in Intel were worth $759,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Davy Global Fund Management Ltd grew its stake in shares of Intel by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter. Davy Global Fund Management Ltd now owns 94,614 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $5,312,000 after buying an additional 1,948 shares during the period. Eagle Ridge Investment Management increased its stake in Intel by 1.4% during the second quarter. Eagle Ridge Investment Management now owns 355,617 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $19,964,000 after acquiring an additional 4,828 shares during the last quarter. Ellsworth Advisors LLC increased its stake in Intel by 14.8% during the second quarter. Ellsworth Advisors LLC now owns 40,633 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $2,281,000 after acquiring an additional 5,245 shares during the last quarter. Fundamentun LLC raised its position in Intel by 18.4% in the second quarter. Fundamentun LLC now owns 18,719 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $1,051,000 after purchasing an additional 2,913 shares during the period. Finally, GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Intel by 5.4% in the 2nd quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 36,888 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $2,071,000 after purchasing an additional 1,902 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 60.41% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:INTC traded down $0.53 during trading on Thursday, reaching $53.61. The company had a trading volume of 345,958 shares, compared to its average volume of 29,808,307. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 1.99 and a quick ratio of 1.63. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $55.68. Intel Co. has a fifty-two week low of $43.61 and a fifty-two week high of $68.49. The company has a market cap of $217.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 0.60.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The chip maker reported $1.28 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.22. Intel had a return on equity of 27.24% and a net margin of 23.91%. The firm had revenue of $18.50 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.80 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.23 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that Intel Co. will post 4.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Investors of record on Saturday, August 7th will be paid a $0.3475 dividend. This represents a $1.39 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.59%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 5th. Intel’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 26.23%.

In other Intel news, EVP Steven Ralph Rodgers sold 2,972 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.61, for a total value of $171,216.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 103,387 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,956,125.07. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 0.02% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several research analysts have weighed in on INTC shares. Northland Securities initiated coverage on shares of Intel in a research note on Monday, July 19th. They set a “sell” rating and a $42.00 target price for the company. Citigroup upped their price target on Intel from $57.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on Intel from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Westpark Capital started coverage on shares of Intel in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Truist dropped their price objective on shares of Intel from $69.00 to $60.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Intel currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $59.81.

About Intel

Intel Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of computer products and technologies. It delivers computer, networking, data storage, and communications platforms. The firm operates through the following segments: Client Computing Group (CCG), Data Center Group (DCG), Internet of Things Group (IOTG), Non-Volatile Memory Solutions Group (NSG), Programmable Solutions (PSG), and All Other.

