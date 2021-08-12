Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. Has $667,000 Stock Position in Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT)

Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. grew its position in Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT) by 61.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,763 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after buying an additional 668 shares during the period. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc.’s holdings in Lockheed Martin were worth $667,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in LMT. Sandy Spring Bank boosted its stake in Lockheed Martin by 32.9% in the 1st quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 5,703 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $2,107,000 after purchasing an additional 1,412 shares during the period. Ieq Capital LLC acquired a new position in Lockheed Martin in the 1st quarter worth $2,448,000. Moody Lynn & Lieberson LLC boosted its stake in shares of Lockheed Martin by 5.1% during the 2nd quarter. Moody Lynn & Lieberson LLC now owns 40,057 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $15,156,000 after buying an additional 1,960 shares during the last quarter. Madison Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Lockheed Martin during the 1st quarter worth about $13,241,000. Finally, Independence Bank of Kentucky boosted its stake in shares of Lockheed Martin by 91.8% during the 1st quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky now owns 2,846 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,052,000 after buying an additional 1,362 shares during the last quarter. 70.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Lockheed Martin alerts:

In other Lockheed Martin news, CFO Kenneth R. Possenriede sold 2,787 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $387.53, for a total value of $1,080,046.11. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 1 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $387.53. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.18% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on LMT shares. Cowen restated a “buy” rating and set a $410.00 price objective on shares of Lockheed Martin in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Lockheed Martin from $384.00 to $385.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Lockheed Martin from $445.00 to $458.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group restated a “neutral” rating and set a $370.20 price objective (down from $394.00) on shares of Lockheed Martin in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Lockheed Martin has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $400.87.

Shares of LMT stock traded down $3.26 on Thursday, reaching $360.04. The stock had a trading volume of 16,233 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,510,802. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.79. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $378.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $99.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.96 and a beta of 0.99. Lockheed Martin Co. has a 12 month low of $319.81 and a 12 month high of $402.38.

Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, July 25th. The aerospace company reported $6.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $6.53 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $17.03 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.93 billion. Lockheed Martin had a net margin of 10.69% and a return on equity of 123.35%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $5.79 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Lockheed Martin Co. will post 26.72 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 24th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 1st will be issued a $2.60 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 31st. This represents a $10.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.89%. Lockheed Martin’s dividend payout ratio is currently 41.87%.

Lockheed Martin Company Profile

Lockheed Martin Corp. operates as a global security and aerospace company, which engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services. It operates through the following business segments: Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control (MFC), Rotary and Mission Systems (RMS) and Space.

Featured Article: What is the S&P/ASX 200 Index?

Receive News & Ratings for Lockheed Martin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lockheed Martin and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.