Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. Buys 748 Shares of Schwab 1-5 Year Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHJ)

Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. lifted its stake in Schwab 1-5 Year Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHJ) by 7.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,219 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 748 shares during the period. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. owned about 0.08% of Schwab 1-5 Year Corporate Bond ETF worth $523,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of SCHJ. 55I LLC bought a new position in Schwab 1-5 Year Corporate Bond ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $34,614,000. Cooper Financial Group grew its holdings in Schwab 1-5 Year Corporate Bond ETF by 4.0% during the 2nd quarter. Cooper Financial Group now owns 369,171 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,894,000 after acquiring an additional 14,103 shares in the last quarter. Horst & Graben Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Schwab 1-5 Year Corporate Bond ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $13,154,000. Vivid Financial Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Schwab 1-5 Year Corporate Bond ETF by 178.2% during the second quarter. Vivid Financial Management Inc. now owns 175,302 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,972,000 after buying an additional 112,297 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AE Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Schwab 1-5 Year Corporate Bond ETF during the first quarter valued at about $7,580,000.

Get Schwab 1-5 Year Corporate Bond ETF alerts:

Shares of SCHJ stock traded up $0.02 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $51.11. 96,456 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 135,263. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $51.20. Schwab 1-5 Year Corporate Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $50.81 and a 52-week high of $54.98.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCHJ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schwab 1-5 Year Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHJ).

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab 1-5 Year Corporate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab 1-5 Year Corporate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.