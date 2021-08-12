Augmedix (OTCMKTS:AUGX) Upgraded to “Buy” by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Augmedix (OTCMKTS:AUGX) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note published on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $6.00 target price on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Augmedix Inc. is a provider of remote medical documentation and live clinical support. Augmedix Inc. is based in SAN FRANCISCO, Calif. “

Separately, B. Riley started coverage on Augmedix in a report on Thursday, June 10th. They set a buy rating and a $9.00 target price for the company.

Augmedix stock traded up $0.25 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $5.50. 4,240 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,650. The company has a current ratio of 2.46, a quick ratio of 2.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.67. The company’s 50-day moving average is $5.36. Augmedix has a 1 year low of $2.00 and a 1 year high of $10.00.

Augmedix (OTCMKTS:AUGX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.17) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.19) by $0.02. On average, equities analysts predict that Augmedix will post -0.8 EPS for the current year.

Augmedix, Inc provides remote medical documentation solutions and live clinical support services in the United States. It offers software that is compatible with off-the-shelf, mobile client devices, which enables clinicians to communicate with remotely located documentation specialists (RDSs). The company's services include Augmedix Live, a real time service, in which RDSs provide medical documentation and live clinical support services; and Augmedix Notes, a non-real time product where RDSs offer medical documentation based upon recorded visits.

