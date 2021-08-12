aTyr Pharma (NASDAQ:LIFE) Announces Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.13 EPS

aTyr Pharma (NASDAQ:LIFE) announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The biotechnology company reported ($0.64) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.51) by ($0.13), MarketWatch Earnings reports. aTyr Pharma had a negative return on equity of 67.48% and a negative net margin of 155.18%.

Shares of LIFE stock traded up $0.04 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $4.84. 190,680 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 787,973. The stock has a market capitalization of $77.75 million, a PE ratio of -2.03 and a beta of 1.99. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $4.64. aTyr Pharma has a 52-week low of $2.93 and a 52-week high of $8.33.

Get aTyr Pharma alerts:

In other news, CEO Sanjay Shukla acquired 10,000 shares of aTyr Pharma stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 18th. The stock was bought at an average price of $4.01 per share, for a total transaction of $40,100.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 18,298 shares in the company, valued at $73,374.98. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Paul Schimmel bought 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 18th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $3.98 per share, for a total transaction of $199,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 2,890 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,502.20. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 5.14% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on LIFE shares. Laidlaw initiated coverage on aTyr Pharma in a research report on Monday, May 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $18.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of aTyr Pharma from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday. Finally, Jonestrading reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $15.00 price target on shares of aTyr Pharma in a research note on Wednesday, June 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $14.08.

About aTyr Pharma

aTyr Pharma, Inc, a clinical stage biotherapeutics company, engages in the discovery and development of medicines based on novel immunological pathways in the United States. The company's lead clinical product candidate is ATYR1923, a selective modulator of NRP2 for the treatment of patients with severe inflammatory lung diseases, including interstitial lung diseases (ILDs) and severe respiratory complications caused by COVID-19.

See Also: How are capital gains distributions different for tax-deferred account?

Receive News & Ratings for aTyr Pharma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for aTyr Pharma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.