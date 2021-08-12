ATS Automation Tooling Systems (TSE:ATA) Reaches New 52-Week High at $42.85

ATS Automation Tooling Systems Inc. (TSE:ATA)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as C$42.85 and last traded at C$42.79, with a volume of 12421 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at C$37.80.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on ATA. Scotiabank boosted their target price on ATS Automation Tooling Systems from C$35.50 to C$44.00 in a research note on Friday, May 21st. National Bankshares boosted their target price on ATS Automation Tooling Systems from C$33.00 to C$38.00 in a research note on Friday, May 21st. National Bank Financial boosted their target price on ATS Automation Tooling Systems to C$38.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 21st. Cormark boosted their target price on ATS Automation Tooling Systems from C$41.50 to C$42.50 in a research note on Sunday, June 6th. Finally, TD Securities reissued a “buy” rating and set a C$41.00 target price (up from C$37.00) on shares of ATS Automation Tooling Systems in a research note on Monday, July 5th.

The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 55.47. The company’s 50-day moving average is C$35.35. The stock has a market cap of C$4.09 billion and a P/E ratio of 61.35.

ATS Automation Tooling Systems (TSE:ATA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 20th. The company reported C$0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.30 by C$0.04. The business had revenue of C$399.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$383.70 million. On average, equities analysts predict that ATS Automation Tooling Systems Inc. will post 1.8599999 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Senior Officer Chris Hart sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$33.84, for a total transaction of C$338,442.00.

About ATS Automation Tooling Systems (TSE:ATA)

ATS Automation Tooling Systems Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides automation solutions worldwide. The company is also involved in the planning, designing, building, commissioning, and servicing automated manufacturing and assembly systems, including automation products and test solutions. It offers enterprise solutions in the areas of project management; partners/suppliers/vendors team selection and coordination; facility layouts and operational design; business case development and project justification; post project service, spare parts, and support; and system design, built, integration, commissioning, validation, training and start up.

