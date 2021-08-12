Atotech (NYSE:ATC) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.01 EPS

Atotech (NYSE:ATC) posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.01, Fidelity Earnings reports.

ATC traded down $0.18 on Thursday, reaching $23.45. The stock had a trading volume of 51,518 shares, compared to its average volume of 732,929. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.96, a current ratio of 1.64 and a quick ratio of 1.27. The stock has a market cap of $4.56 billion and a P/E ratio of -5.05. Atotech has a fifty-two week low of $17.00 and a fifty-two week high of $26.67. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $24.76.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on ATC shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut shares of Atotech from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $25.00 to $26.00 in a research report on Friday, July 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group cut Atotech from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $30.50 to $26.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 6th. BMO Capital Markets downgraded Atotech from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 1st. UBS Group cut Atotech from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $27.00 to $26.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 6th. Finally, CL King started coverage on Atotech in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Atotech currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $24.67.

Atotech Limited, a chemicals technology company, provides specialty electroplating and surface finishing solutions worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Electronics (EL) and General Metal Finishing (GMF). The EL segment manufactures and supplies chemistry, production equipment, and services to the electronics industry, which include printed circuit board manufacturers, package substrate makers, and semiconductor companies.

