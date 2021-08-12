Athene (NYSE:ATH) Stock Rating Lowered by Truist Securities

Athene (NYSE:ATH) was downgraded by stock analysts at Truist Securities from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Tuesday, Price Targets.com reports.

ATH has been the subject of several other reports. Morgan Stanley downgraded Athene from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $74.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Athene from $60.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. increased their price objective on Athene from $66.00 to $67.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, June 21st. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on Athene from $78.00 to $83.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Finally, Citigroup increased their target price on Athene from $54.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, June 14th. Fourteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Athene has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $65.91.

Shares of ATH stock traded down $0.45 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $64.84. 20,255 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,431,809. The company has a current ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The company has a market capitalization of $12.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.51 and a beta of 1.68. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $65.10. Athene has a fifty-two week low of $30.05 and a fifty-two week high of $70.37.

Athene (NYSE:ATH) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The insurance provider reported $5.04 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.40 by $1.64. Athene had a return on equity of 14.06% and a net margin of 16.61%. On average, equities analysts predict that Athene will post 11.09 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Athene news, Director Marc J. Rowan sold 598 shares of Athene stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.49, for a total value of $39,163.02. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Marc J. Rowan sold 649 shares of Athene stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.35, for a total value of $43,710.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 64,774 shares of company stock worth $4,058,248 in the last 90 days. 6.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ATH. Pentwater Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Athene in the first quarter valued at approximately $97,524,000. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Athene in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $60,278,000. Versor Investments LP purchased a new stake in shares of Athene in the first quarter valued at approximately $67,388,000. Alpine Associates Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Athene by 285.5% in the second quarter. Alpine Associates Management Inc. now owns 1,693,500 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $114,314,000 after buying an additional 1,254,200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC boosted its stake in shares of Athene by 182.7% in the second quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC now owns 1,451,848 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $98,000,000 after buying an additional 938,348 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.96% of the company’s stock.

Athene Holding Ltd., a retirement services company, issues, reinsures, and acquires retirement savings products for individuals and institutions in the United States and Bermuda. The company provides annuity retirement solutions to its policyholders; and reinsures multi-year guaranteed annuities, fixed indexed annuities, traditional one-year guarantee fixed deferred annuities, immediate annuities, and institutional products.

