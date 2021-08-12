Astronics Co. Expected to Post Q3 2021 Earnings of ($0.17) Per Share (NASDAQ:ATRO)

Astronics Co. (NASDAQ:ATRO) – Equities research analysts at Colliers Securities issued their Q3 2021 earnings per share estimates for shares of Astronics in a research note issued on Monday, August 9th. Colliers Securities analyst R. Ryan anticipates that the aerospace company will earn ($0.17) per share for the quarter. Colliers Securities also issued estimates for Astronics’ FY2021 earnings at ($0.90) EPS.

Astronics (NASDAQ:ATRO) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The aerospace company reported ($0.26) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.15) by ($0.11). Astronics had a negative return on equity of 11.39% and a negative net margin of 10.32%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Astronics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday.

NASDAQ:ATRO opened at $14.57 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $450.58 million, a PE ratio of -9.67 and a beta of 2.08. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $17.75. The company has a current ratio of 3.26, a quick ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. Astronics has a 52 week low of $6.30 and a 52 week high of $20.93.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Astronics by 4.2% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,171,042 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $39,164,000 after purchasing an additional 88,035 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in Astronics by 2,611.7% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 969,189 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $12,823,000 after buying an additional 933,448 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its position in Astronics by 1,251.9% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 872,558 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $11,544,000 after acquiring an additional 808,015 shares during the last quarter. Royce & Associates LP grew its stake in Astronics by 606.0% during the first quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 790,222 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $14,256,000 after buying an additional 678,300 shares during the period. Finally, Kennedy Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Astronics by 16.8% in the first quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. now owns 528,102 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $9,527,000 after purchasing an additional 76,017 shares during the period. 55.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Astronics

Astronics Corporation, through its subsidiaries, designs and manufactures products for the aerospace, defense, and electronics industries in the United States, North America, Asia, Europe, South America, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Aerospace and Test Systems. The Aerospace segment offers lighting and safety systems, electrical power generation systems, distribution and motions systems, aircraft structures, avionics products, system certification, and other products.

