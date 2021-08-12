Assure (OTCMKTS:ARHH) Upgraded to Hold by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Assure (OTCMKTS:ARHH) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Assure Holdings Corp. works with neurosurgeons and orthopedic spine surgeons to provide a turnkey suite of services which support intraoperative neuromonitoring activities during invasive surgeries. Assure Holdings Corp. is based in DENVER. “

OTCMKTS:ARHH opened at $1.76 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $104.16 million and a PE ratio of -3.95. Assure has a 1 year low of $0.60 and a 1 year high of $2.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 3.34 and a quick ratio of 3.34. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.76.

Assure (OTCMKTS:ARHH) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 13th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.01) by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $4.77 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.00 million. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Assure will post -0.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Assure

Assure Holdings Corp. is a Colorado-based company. It works with neurosurgeons and orthopedic spine surgeons to provide a turnkey suite of services that support intraoperative neuromonitoring activities during invasive surgeries. It focuses primarily on supporting spinal and vascular surgeries, plans are in place to support other classes of medicine that rely on the standard of care that intraoperative neuromonitoring provides.

