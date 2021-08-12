Assurant, Inc. (NYSE:AIZ) Shares Acquired by Principal Financial Group Inc.

Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Assurant, Inc. (NYSE:AIZ) by 19.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 92,330 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 14,828 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Assurant were worth $13,090,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. CWM LLC boosted its stake in shares of Assurant by 920.8% during the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 245 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 221 shares in the last quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Assurant during the 1st quarter worth about $50,000. Gradient Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of Assurant during the first quarter worth approximately $54,000. Arlington Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Assurant during the 1st quarter valued at about $55,000. Finally, GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Assurant in the first quarter valued at about $59,000. Institutional investors own 86.41% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP Robert Lonergan sold 721 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $162.93, for a total transaction of $117,472.53. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 17,646 shares in the company, valued at $2,875,062.78. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Francesca Luthi sold 7,703 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $161.05, for a total value of $1,240,568.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 49,071 shares of company stock valued at $7,836,360. 0.78% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE:AIZ opened at $164.01 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $157.42. The company has a current ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The stock has a market cap of $9.65 billion, a PE ratio of 21.33, a P/E/G ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 0.65. Assurant, Inc. has a 1-year low of $116.11 and a 1-year high of $164.57.

Assurant (NYSE:AIZ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 2nd. The financial services provider reported $2.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.49 by $0.50. Assurant had a return on equity of 9.05% and a net margin of 4.74%. On average, analysts predict that Assurant, Inc. will post 9.93 earnings per share for the current year.

Assurant announced that its board has authorized a stock repurchase plan on Thursday, May 13th that authorizes the company to repurchase $900.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the financial services provider to reacquire up to 9.3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are generally a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 21st. Investors of record on Monday, August 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.66 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 27th. This represents a $2.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.61%. Assurant’s payout ratio is 30.59%.

AIZ has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Assurant from $172.00 to $188.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 27th. Truist Financial boosted their target price on shares of Assurant from $170.00 to $185.00 in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Bank of America began coverage on shares of Assurant in a research note on Friday, May 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $207.00 price target on the stock. William Blair began coverage on Assurant in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $152.41 target price for the company. Finally, Truist Securities raised their price objective on shares of Assurant from $170.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 19th.

About Assurant

Assurant, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides lifestyle and housing solutions that support, protect, and connect consumer purchases in North America, Latin America, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates through three segments: Global Lifestyle, Global Housing, and Global Preneed.

