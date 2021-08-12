Assicurazioni Generali (BIT:G) Given a €21.00 Price Target at Kepler Capital Markets

Kepler Capital Markets set a €21.00 ($24.71) target price on Assicurazioni Generali (BIT:G) in a research report released on Wednesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on G. Berenberg Bank set a €22.10 ($26.00) target price on Assicurazioni Generali in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. UBS Group set a €16.10 ($18.94) target price on Assicurazioni Generali in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. DZ Bank restated a neutral rating on shares of Assicurazioni Generali in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. Barclays set a €16.70 ($19.65) target price on Assicurazioni Generali and gave the company a sell rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a €17.00 ($20.00) target price on Assicurazioni Generali in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Assicurazioni Generali presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of €18.10 ($21.29).

Assicurazioni Generali has a 1 year low of €13.65 ($16.06) and a 1 year high of €16.48 ($19.39).

Assicurazioni Generali S.p.A. provides various insurance solutions. The company operates through four segments: Life; Non-Life; Asset Management; and Holding and Other Business. It offers saving and protection insurance products for individuals and family; unit linked products with investment purposes; and motor, liability, casualty, accident, health, and commercial and industrial risks insurance products.

