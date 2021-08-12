ASOS (LON:ASC) Given a GBX 7,300 Price Target by Royal Bank of Canada Analysts

Royal Bank of Canada set a GBX 7,300 ($95.37) price target on ASOS (LON:ASC) in a report released on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the company. UBS Group set a GBX 5,250 ($68.59) price target on ASOS in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a GBX 6,800 ($88.84) price objective on ASOS in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. Morgan Stanley reissued a neutral rating and set a GBX 5,000 ($65.33) price objective on shares of ASOS in a research report on Friday, June 4th. Liberum Capital reissued a buy rating on shares of ASOS in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. Finally, Peel Hunt reissued a buy rating and set a GBX 6,500 ($84.92) price objective on shares of ASOS in a research report on Monday, July 12th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. ASOS has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of GBX 5,992.31 ($78.29).

Get ASOS alerts:

Shares of ASC stock traded down GBX 4 ($0.05) during trading on Wednesday, hitting GBX 3,976 ($51.95). The company had a trading volume of 100,824 shares, compared to its average volume of 300,773. The company has a quick ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 35.67. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 4,544.27. The firm has a market cap of £3.97 billion and a PE ratio of 22.89. ASOS has a 52 week low of GBX 3,652 ($47.71) and a 52 week high of GBX 5,994.95 ($78.32).

In related news, insider Nick Beighton sold 29,558 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 5,100 ($66.63), for a total value of £1,507,458 ($1,969,503.53).

About ASOS

ASOS Plc operates as an online fashion retailer in the United Kingdom, the United States, Australia, France, Germany, Spain, Italy, Sweden, the Netherlands, Denmark, Poland, and Russia. It offers womenswear and menswear products. The company sells approximately 85,000 products under the ASOS Design, ASOS Edition, ASOS 4505, and Collusion brands, a well as other global and local third-party brands products primarily through its website, asos.com, as well as through social media platforms.

See Also: What is the yield curve?

Receive News & Ratings for ASOS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ASOS and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.