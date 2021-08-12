ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML) Shares Sold by MAI Capital Management

MAI Capital Management cut its stake in ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML) by 15.0% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 2,263 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 400 shares during the period. MAI Capital Management’s holdings in ASML were worth $1,564,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of ASML by 209.4% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,347,174 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $831,692,000 after purchasing an additional 911,709 shares during the period. Whale Rock Capital Management LLC bought a new position in ASML during the first quarter valued at about $199,794,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its stake in ASML by 21.4% during the first quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 1,329,445 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $820,753,000 after buying an additional 234,222 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its stake in ASML by 34.8% during the first quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 553,132 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $341,482,000 after buying an additional 142,701 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in ASML by 7.2% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,997,616 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,233,248,000 after buying an additional 133,558 shares in the last quarter. 17.01% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ASML has been the subject of several research reports. Citigroup reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of ASML in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. Societe Generale reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of ASML in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of ASML in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded ASML from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $768.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares restated a “hold” rating on shares of ASML in a research report on Monday, April 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $704.50.

NASDAQ ASML traded down $3.69 during trading on Thursday, hitting $785.53. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 11,252 shares, compared to its average volume of 871,099. The company has a current ratio of 1.91, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The business’s 50 day moving average is $715.32. The firm has a market cap of $329.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 57.57, a P/E/G ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 1.05. ASML Holding has a 52 week low of $343.25 and a 52 week high of $805.64.

ASML (NASDAQ:ASML) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The semiconductor company reported $3.04 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.93 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $4.02 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.12 billion. ASML had a return on equity of 36.29% and a net margin of 28.82%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.79 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that ASML Holding will post 16.04 earnings per share for the current year.

ASML Company Profile

ASML Holding NV engages in the development, production, marketing, sale and servicing of advanced semiconductor equipment, consisting of lithography related systems. It mainly caters the makers of memory chips and logic chips. The company was founded on April 1, 1984 and is headquartered in Veldhoven, the Netherlands.

