ASGN Incorporated (NYSE:ASGN) Stock Holdings Lessened by HWG Holdings LP

HWG Holdings LP cut its position in ASGN Incorporated (NYSE:ASGN) by 7.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 16,182 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 1,381 shares during the quarter. HWG Holdings LP’s holdings in ASGN were worth $1,569,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC bought a new stake in ASGN in the 2nd quarter valued at about $29,000. Schroder Investment Management Group lifted its position in ASGN by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 659,207 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $62,915,000 after purchasing an additional 7,707 shares during the last quarter. Cim Investment Mangement Inc. bought a new stake in ASGN in the 1st quarter valued at about $274,000. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in ASGN by 401.5% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 652 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $62,000 after purchasing an additional 522 shares during the last quarter. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its position in ASGN by 4,262.8% in the 1st quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 1,876 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $179,000 after purchasing an additional 1,833 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.52% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of ASGN from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, July 5th. Truist raised their target price on shares of ASGN from $108.00 to $122.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of ASGN from $89.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th.

ASGN stock traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $106.93. 203,649 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 203,126. The company has a market cap of $5.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.89, a P/E/G ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 2.19. The company has a current ratio of 2.50, a quick ratio of 2.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $98.48. ASGN Incorporated has a 1-year low of $61.70 and a 1-year high of $110.52.

ASGN (NYSE:ASGN) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The business services provider reported $1.32 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.27 by $0.05. ASGN had a net margin of 5.48% and a return on equity of 16.66%. Analysts anticipate that ASGN Incorporated will post 5.05 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Mariel A. Joliet sold 2,250 shares of ASGN stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.68, for a total value of $233,280.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Insiders own 3.20% of the company’s stock.

ASGN Incorporated provides professional staffing and IT solutions in the technology, digital, creative, engineering and life sciences fields across commercial and government sectors in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Apex, Oxford, and ECS. The Apex segment offers technology, digital, creative, scientific, engineering staffing, and consulting services to Fortune 1000 and mid-market commercial clients.

