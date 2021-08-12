ASGN Incorporated (NYSE:ASGN) Director Sells $233,280.00 in Stock

ASGN Incorporated (NYSE:ASGN) Director Mariel A. Joliet sold 2,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.68, for a total value of $233,280.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Shares of NYSE:ASGN opened at $106.94 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.50, a current ratio of 2.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The stock has a market cap of $5.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.89, a P/E/G ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 2.19. ASGN Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $61.70 and a fifty-two week high of $110.52. The business has a 50-day moving average of $98.20.

ASGN (NYSE:ASGN) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The business services provider reported $1.32 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.27 by $0.05. ASGN had a net margin of 5.48% and a return on equity of 16.66%. As a group, analysts predict that ASGN Incorporated will post 5.05 EPS for the current year.

ASGN has been the topic of several research reports. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on ASGN from $89.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Truist raised their price target on shares of ASGN from $108.00 to $122.00 in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of ASGN from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, July 5th.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of ASGN. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of ASGN by 3.7% in the 1st quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC now owns 736,965 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $70,336,000 after buying an additional 26,260 shares during the period. Schroder Investment Management Group raised its holdings in shares of ASGN by 1.2% in the first quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 659,207 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $62,915,000 after acquiring an additional 7,707 shares during the last quarter. Reinhart Partners Inc. raised its stake in ASGN by 11.3% during the first quarter. Reinhart Partners Inc. now owns 249,701 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $23,831,000 after purchasing an additional 25,405 shares during the period. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH lifted its position in ASGN by 7.8% during the first quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH now owns 121,930 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $11,637,000 after buying an additional 8,783 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AMI Asset Management Corp boosted its holdings in ASGN by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. AMI Asset Management Corp now owns 78,100 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $7,454,000 after acquiring an additional 256 shares during the period. 81.52% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ASGN Company Profile

ASGN Incorporated provides professional staffing and IT solutions in the technology, digital, creative, engineering and life sciences fields across commercial and government sectors in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Apex, Oxford, and ECS. The Apex segment offers technology, digital, creative, scientific, engineering staffing, and consulting services to Fortune 1000 and mid-market commercial clients.

