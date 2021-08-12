Asana (NYSE:ASAN) Reaches New 12-Month High at $80.15

Asana, Inc. (NYSE:ASAN)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $80.15 and last traded at $80.00, with a volume of 44791 shares. The stock had previously closed at $74.47.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on ASAN shares. Wolfe Research raised their price target on Asana from $48.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 19th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Asana from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. FBN Securities began coverage on Asana in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $80.00 target price on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Asana from $39.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, June 4th. Finally, JMP Securities lifted their target price on Asana from $40.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a report on Friday, June 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $48.07.

Get Asana alerts:

The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $62.42. The company has a market capitalization of $13.07 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -53.31.

Asana (NYSE:ASAN) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, June 2nd. The company reported ($0.21) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.27) by $0.06. The company had revenue of $76.67 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $70.14 million. Asana’s revenue was up 60.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.31) EPS. On average, analysts expect that Asana, Inc. will post -1.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, COO Chris Farinacci sold 26,072 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.94, for a total transaction of $1,823,475.68. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 315,072 shares in the company, valued at $22,036,135.68. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Eleanor B. Lacey sold 17,480 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.90, for a total value of $1,221,852.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 146,839 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,264,046.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have purchased 1,940,000 shares of company stock valued at $101,122,600 and have sold 129,152 shares valued at $7,690,928. Company insiders own 54.43% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Close Asset Management Ltd acquired a new position in Asana during the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC raised its position in Asana by 150.4% during the first quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,217 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 731 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Asana during the second quarter valued at approximately $95,000. Botty Investors LLC raised its position in Asana by 26.8% during the first quarter. Botty Investors LLC now owns 2,406 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,000 after purchasing an additional 508 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Asana during the second quarter valued at approximately $207,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 24.60% of the company’s stock.

Asana Company Profile (NYSE:ASAN)

Asana, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a work management platform for individuals, team leads, and executives in the United States and internationally. It provides a work management platform as software as service that enables individuals and teams to get work done faster while enhancing employee engagement by allowing everyone to see how their work connects to the mission of an organization.

Further Reading: What are popular range trading strategies?

Receive News & Ratings for Asana Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Asana and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.