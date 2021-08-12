Aruma Resources Limited (ASX:AAJ) Insider Peter Schwann Purchases 482,020 Shares of Stock

Aruma Resources Limited (ASX:AAJ) insider Peter Schwann purchased 482,020 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 10th. The shares were bought at an average cost of A$0.06 ($0.04) per share, with a total value of A$26,993.12 ($19,280.80).

Aruma Resources Company Profile

Aruma Resources Limited operates as a gold exploration company in Australia. Its flagship property holds 100% interest in the Pilbara gold project located in Western Australia. Aruma Resources Limited was incorporated in 2010 and is based in West Perth, Australia.

