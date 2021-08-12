Arion Price Tops $0.0031 on Top Exchanges (ARION)

Arion (CURRENCY:ARION) traded 4.2% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 15:00 PM ET on August 12th. In the last seven days, Arion has traded up 9.3% against the U.S. dollar. One Arion coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0031 or 0.00000007 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Arion has a market cap of $44,877.82 and approximately $39.00 worth of Arion was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002250 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.97 or 0.00002184 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 5.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $20.73 or 0.00046633 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 9.1% against the dollar and now trades at $63.53 or 0.00142897 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $67.75 or 0.00152378 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.46 or 0.00003292 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $44,324.41 or 0.99695312 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 5.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $385.23 or 0.00866475 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Arion Profile

Arion’s total supply is 14,421,748 coins. Arion’s official Twitter account is @ARION_COIN and its Facebook page is accessible here . Arion’s official website is arioncoin.com

Arion Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Arion directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Arion should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Arion using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

