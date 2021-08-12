Arden Trust Co Has $911,000 Stake in IHS Markit Ltd. (NYSE:INFO)

Arden Trust Co lowered its position in IHS Markit Ltd. (NYSE:INFO) by 16.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 8,092 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 1,569 shares during the period. Arden Trust Co’s holdings in IHS Markit were worth $911,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Choate Investment Advisors raised its holdings in IHS Markit by 1.6% during the first quarter. Choate Investment Advisors now owns 6,114 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $592,000 after buying an additional 95 shares during the last quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. raised its holdings in IHS Markit by 1.7% during the first quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 5,885 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $570,000 after buying an additional 98 shares during the last quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. raised its holdings in IHS Markit by 19.1% during the first quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. now owns 679 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $65,000 after buying an additional 109 shares during the last quarter. Aureus Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in IHS Markit by 0.6% during the first quarter. Aureus Asset Management LLC now owns 17,392 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,683,000 after buying an additional 111 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CX Institutional raised its holdings in IHS Markit by 23.5% during the first quarter. CX Institutional now owns 657 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $64,000 after buying an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.80% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:INFO traded down $0.11 on Thursday, reaching $117.76. 6,529 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,557,109. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $46.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 75.56 and a beta of 0.97. IHS Markit Ltd. has a 52 week low of $76.04 and a 52 week high of $120.64. The company has a fifty day moving average of $112.92.

IHS Markit (NYSE:INFO) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, June 22nd. The business services provider reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $1.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.14 billion. IHS Markit had a net margin of 13.89% and a return on equity of 11.69%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 15.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.69 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that IHS Markit Ltd. will post 2.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 13th. Investors of record on Friday, July 30th will be paid a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.68%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 29th. IHS Markit’s dividend payout ratio is currently 34.48%.

In other IHS Markit news, EVP Sari Beth Granat sold 90,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.88, for a total transaction of $10,159,200.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 155,244 shares in the company, valued at $17,523,942.72. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Lance Darrell Gordon Uggla sold 14,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.51, for a total transaction of $1,659,140.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 147,190 shares of company stock worth $16,935,059 over the last ninety days. 0.56% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several research firms have weighed in on INFO. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of IHS Markit from $135.00 to $139.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of IHS Markit from $123.00 to $127.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. Truist Securities upped their target price on shares of IHS Markit from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 24th. Truist upped their target price on shares of IHS Markit from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, June 25th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of IHS Markit from $110.00 to $121.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 24th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. IHS Markit presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $108.75.

IHS Markit Ltd. provides critical information, analytics, and solutions for various industries and markets worldwide. The company's information, analytics, and solutions enhance operational efficiency and offer deep insights for customers in business, finance, and government. Its Financial Services segment offers pricing and reference data, indices, valuation and trading services, trade processing, enterprise software, and managed services to traders, portfolio managers, risk managers, research professionals, and other financial market participants, as well as operations, compliance, and enterprise data managers.

