Arden Trust Co Has $1.11 Million Position in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

Arden Trust Co lowered its position in shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) by 48.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 19,836 shares of the chip maker’s stock after selling 18,761 shares during the quarter. Arden Trust Co’s holdings in Intel were worth $1,114,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of INTC. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Intel in the third quarter valued at approximately $727,000. First Interstate Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Intel by 15.6% in the fourth quarter. First Interstate Bank now owns 12,670 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $631,000 after buying an additional 1,714 shares during the period. APCM Wealth Management for Individuals bought a new stake in shares of Intel in the first quarter worth $216,000. Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL lifted its position in shares of Intel by 5.8% in the first quarter. Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL now owns 137,373 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $8,792,000 after purchasing an additional 7,527 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Keudell Morrison Wealth Management lifted its position in shares of Intel by 1.5% in the first quarter. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management now owns 25,399 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $1,626,000 after purchasing an additional 381 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.41% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on INTC. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $52.62 price objective on shares of Intel in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Intel from $57.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $60.00 price target on shares of Intel in a research report on Tuesday, July 6th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Intel from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $58.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 9th. Finally, UBS Group set a $73.00 price target on shares of Intel in a research report on Friday, July 16th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Intel currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $59.81.

In other Intel news, EVP Steven Ralph Rodgers sold 2,972 shares of Intel stock in a transaction on Friday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.61, for a total transaction of $171,216.92. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 103,387 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,956,125.07. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . 0.02% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of INTC stock traded down $0.56 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $53.58. 368,297 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 29,808,307. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 1.63 and a current ratio of 1.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $217.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.03, a P/E/G ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 0.60. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $55.68. Intel Co. has a fifty-two week low of $43.61 and a fifty-two week high of $68.49.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 22nd. The chip maker reported $1.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.22. The firm had revenue of $18.50 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.80 billion. Intel had a net margin of 23.91% and a return on equity of 27.24%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.23 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Intel Co. will post 4.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Saturday, August 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.3475 per share. This represents a $1.39 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.59%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 5th. Intel’s dividend payout ratio is 26.23%.

Intel Company Profile

Intel Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of computer products and technologies. It delivers computer, networking, data storage, and communications platforms. The firm operates through the following segments: Client Computing Group (CCG), Data Center Group (DCG), Internet of Things Group (IOTG), Non-Volatile Memory Solutions Group (NSG), Programmable Solutions (PSG), and All Other.

