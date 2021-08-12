Arcturus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ARCT) Trading 10% Higher

Arcturus Therapeutics Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:ARCT) shares traded up 10% on Thursday . The company traded as high as $53.00 and last traded at $51.45. 13,903 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 985,892 shares. The stock had previously closed at $46.78.

Several brokerages have recently commented on ARCT. Robert W. Baird downgraded shares of Arcturus Therapeutics from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $31.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday. B. Riley reaffirmed a “sell” rating and issued a $23.00 price objective (down previously from $35.00) on shares of Arcturus Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Barclays downgraded Arcturus Therapeutics from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $33.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Monday, June 21st. Cantor Fitzgerald upped their price target on Arcturus Therapeutics from $71.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Raymond James cut shares of Arcturus Therapeutics from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Arcturus Therapeutics presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $66.15.

The company has a market cap of $1.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.17 and a beta of 2.80. The company has a quick ratio of 8.81, a current ratio of 8.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The business’s 50-day moving average is $34.80.

Arcturus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ARCT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, August 8th. The biotechnology company reported ($2.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.99) by ($0.08). Arcturus Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 43.01% and a negative net margin of 1,316.15%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Arcturus Therapeutics Holdings Inc. will post -6.41 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, COO Pad Chivukula sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.07, for a total transaction of $400,700.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 12.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new stake in Arcturus Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at approximately $53,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Arcturus Therapeutics by 26.6% during the first quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 1,578 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $65,000 after purchasing an additional 332 shares in the last quarter. Exane Derivatives acquired a new stake in shares of Arcturus Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at about $68,000. US Bancorp DE raised its position in shares of Arcturus Therapeutics by 276.6% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,770 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $73,000 after purchasing an additional 1,300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, E Fund Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Arcturus Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth approximately $116,000. 75.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Arcturus Therapeutics

Arcturus Therapeutics Holdings, Inc is a clinical-stage mRNA medicines and vaccines company, which focuses on the development of infectious disease vaccines and significant opportunities within liver and respiratory rare diseases. Its products include LUNAR-COV19, LUNAR-FLU, LUNAR-OTC, and LUNAR-CF. The company was founded in 2013 and is headquartered in San Diego, CA.

