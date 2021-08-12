Arcturus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ARCT) Raised to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Arcturus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ARCT) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Arcturus Therapeutics Ltd. is a preclinical-stage biopharmaceutical company. It focuses on the discovery, development and commercialization of RNA medicines using proprietary lipid-mediated delivery system LUNAR(TM) and UNA Oligomer chemistry technologies. Arcturus Therapeutics Ltd, formerly known as Alcobra Ltd, is based in San Diego, CA. “

ARCT has been the subject of several other research reports. B. Riley restated a “sell” rating and issued a $23.00 price target (down previously from $35.00) on shares of Arcturus Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Barclays downgraded shares of Arcturus Therapeutics from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $33.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Monday, June 21st. Robert W. Baird downgraded shares of Arcturus Therapeutics from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $31.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Arcturus Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, June 24th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $34.00 price target for the company. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald boosted their price target on shares of Arcturus Therapeutics from $71.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Six analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Arcturus Therapeutics presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $66.15.

Shares of ARCT stock traded up $2.48 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $49.26. 16,340 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 985,892. The company has a market capitalization of $1.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.17 and a beta of 2.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 8.81 and a quick ratio of 8.81. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $34.80. Arcturus Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $24.87 and a 52-week high of $129.71.

Arcturus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ARCT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, August 8th. The biotechnology company reported ($2.07) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.99) by ($0.08). Arcturus Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 1,316.15% and a negative return on equity of 43.01%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Arcturus Therapeutics will post -6.41 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Arcturus Therapeutics news, COO Pad Chivukula sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.07, for a total transaction of $400,700.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 12.20% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new position in shares of Arcturus Therapeutics during the first quarter valued at approximately $356,000. UBS Group AG raised its stake in Arcturus Therapeutics by 52.2% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 42,810 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,768,000 after purchasing an additional 14,682 shares during the period. Wedbush Securities Inc. purchased a new position in Arcturus Therapeutics during the first quarter worth approximately $1,076,000. Creative Planning raised its stake in Arcturus Therapeutics by 2.3% during the first quarter. Creative Planning now owns 45,237 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,868,000 after purchasing an additional 1,009 shares during the period. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers purchased a new position in Arcturus Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth approximately $261,000. 75.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Arcturus Therapeutics Holdings, Inc is a clinical-stage mRNA medicines and vaccines company, which focuses on the development of infectious disease vaccines and significant opportunities within liver and respiratory rare diseases. Its products include LUNAR-COV19, LUNAR-FLU, LUNAR-OTC, and LUNAR-CF. The company was founded in 2013 and is headquartered in San Diego, CA.

