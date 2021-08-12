Archer-Daniels-Midland (NYSE:ADM) Lowered to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland (NYSE:ADM) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report published on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $65.00 price target on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Shares of Archer Daniels have outpaced the industry year to date. The stock received a boost from strong second-quarter 2021 results, wherein the top and the bottom lines rose year over year. This marked the eighth straight quarter of an earnings surprise. It also reported the seventh straight quarter of adjusted operating profit growth. Solid performance in the Ag Services & Oilseeds and Carbohydrate Solutions as well as record operating profit growth in Nutrition segment aided quarterly growth. Management envisions another year of strong earnings growth. It is also on track with growth initiatives as part of the Readiness program. However, dismal margins and rising SG&A costs act as deterrents. The company also foresees weakness in corn market which is likely to weigh on the Carbohydrate Solutions unit in the third quarter.”

A number of other research analysts have also issued reports on ADM. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Archer-Daniels-Midland from $53.00 to $67.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on Archer-Daniels-Midland from $54.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Monness Crespi & Hardt lifted their price target on Archer-Daniels-Midland from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Bank of America initiated coverage on Archer-Daniels-Midland in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. They issued a buy rating and a $68.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Archer-Daniels-Midland in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. They issued a hold rating and a $55.00 price target on the stock. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $65.27.

Shares of NYSE:ADM traded up $0.34 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $61.84. The company had a trading volume of 57,979 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,603,528. The company has a market cap of $34.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 1.65 and a quick ratio of 0.99. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $61.26. Archer-Daniels-Midland has a fifty-two week low of $43.21 and a fifty-two week high of $69.30.

Archer-Daniels-Midland (NYSE:ADM) last released its earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The company reported $1.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.30. The business had revenue of $22.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.30 billion. Archer-Daniels-Midland had a return on equity of 13.30% and a net margin of 3.09%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 40.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.85 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Archer-Daniels-Midland will post 4.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 8th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 18th will be paid a $0.37 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 17th. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.39%. Archer-Daniels-Midland’s payout ratio is currently 41.23%.

In other news, CEO Juan R. Luciano purchased 16,790 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 29th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $59.54 per share, for a total transaction of $999,676.60. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 483,994 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $28,817,002.76. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ADM. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland by 63.3% in the first quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 516 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in Archer-Daniels-Midland in the first quarter valued at about $29,000. AlphaMark Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Archer-Daniels-Midland by 188.3% in the second quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC now owns 519 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 339 shares during the last quarter. AGF Investments LLC purchased a new position in Archer-Daniels-Midland in the first quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, CKW Financial Group purchased a new position in Archer-Daniels-Midland in the second quarter valued at about $36,000. 68.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Archer-Daniels-Midland Company Profile

Archer-Daniels-Midland Co processes oilseeds, corn, wheat, cocoa and other agricultural commodities. The company operates through the following segments: Ag Services and Oilseeds, Carbohydrate Solutions and Nutrition. The Ag Services and Oilseeds segment includes activities related to the origination, merchandising, crushing, and further processing of oilseeds such as soybeans and soft seeds, such as cottonseed, sunflower seed, canola, rapeseed, and flaxseed into vegetable oils and protein meals.

