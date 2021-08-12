Aramark (NYSE:ARMK) Lifted to “Buy” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Aramark (NYSE:ARMK) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report released on Monday morning, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $39.00 price target on the stock.

According to Zacks, “ARAMARK Holdings Corporation offers food services, facilities management, uniform and career apparel to health care institutions, universities, school districts, stadiums and businesses. It operates primarily in three segments: Food and Support Services North America, Food and Support Services International and Uniform and Career Apparel segment. The company’s FSS North America and FSS International segment provides food, refreshment, specialized dietary and support services, including facility maintenance and housekeeping. Uniform segment provides rental, sale, cleaning, maintenance and delivery of personalized uniform and career apparel and other textile items. It operates primarily in North America, United Kingdom, Germany, Chile and Ireland. ARAMARK Holdings Corporation is headquartered in Philadelphia, PA. “

Several other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on ARMK. Berenberg Bank upgraded shares of Aramark to a hold rating and set a $36.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Aramark from $34.00 to $37.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $34.36.

Shares of ARMK traded up $0.07 on Monday, hitting $35.14. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 24,105 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,883,782. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $36.02. Aramark has a fifty-two week low of $22.93 and a fifty-two week high of $43.12. The company has a quick ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.96 billion, a P/E ratio of -15.88 and a beta of 1.95.

Aramark (NYSE:ARMK) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The company reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.02. The company had revenue of $2.98 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.07 billion. Aramark had a negative net margin of 5.42% and a negative return on equity of 14.89%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 38.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.69) EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Aramark will post -0.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 8th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 25th will be issued a $0.11 dividend. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 24th. Aramark’s payout ratio is -258.82%.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators bought a new position in shares of Aramark in the 2nd quarter worth about $83,000. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Aramark by 11.0% in the first quarter. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. now owns 3,025 shares of the company’s stock worth $114,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new position in shares of Aramark in the first quarter worth approximately $191,000. First Mercantile Trust Co. lifted its holdings in Aramark by 11.0% during the second quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 5,217 shares of the company’s stock valued at $194,000 after purchasing an additional 518 shares in the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company purchased a new position in shares of Aramark in the fourth quarter worth $200,000. 96.66% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Aramark Company Profile

Aramark engages in the provision of food, facilities, and uniform services. It operates through the following segments: Food and Support Services United States (FSS United States); Food and Support Services International (FSS International); and Uniform. The FSS United States segment offers food, hospitality and facility services for school districts, colleges and universities, healthcare facilities, businesses, sports, entertainment and recreational venues, conference and convention centers, national and state parks, and correctional institutions.

