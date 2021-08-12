Aramark (NYSE:ARMK) Issues Earnings Results, Meets Expectations

Aramark (NYSE:ARMK) announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The company reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02, Fidelity Earnings reports. Aramark had a negative return on equity of 14.89% and a negative net margin of 5.42%. The company had revenue of $2.98 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.07 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.69) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 38.5% on a year-over-year basis.

Shares of NYSE ARMK traded up $0.85 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $35.07. 1,602,733 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,883,782. The company has a market capitalization of $8.94 billion, a PE ratio of -15.80 and a beta of 1.95. The company has a quick ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.09. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $36.02. Aramark has a 12 month low of $22.93 and a 12 month high of $43.12.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 8th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 25th will be given a dividend of $0.11 per share. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 24th. Aramark’s dividend payout ratio is currently -258.82%.

ARMK has been the subject of a number of research reports. Berenberg Bank upgraded Aramark to a “hold” rating and set a $36.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Aramark from $34.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Aramark from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Aramark currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $34.36.

About Aramark

Aramark engages in the provision of food, facilities, and uniform services. It operates through the following segments: Food and Support Services United States (FSS United States); Food and Support Services International (FSS International); and Uniform. The FSS United States segment offers food, hospitality and facility services for school districts, colleges and universities, healthcare facilities, businesses, sports, entertainment and recreational venues, conference and convention centers, national and state parks, and correctional institutions.

