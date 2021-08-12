AppLovin (NYSE:APP) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.01 EPS

AppLovin (NYSE:APP) released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.05 by ($0.01), MarketWatch Earnings reports.

AppLovin stock traded down $1.54 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $56.96. 2,388,738 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,001,904. AppLovin has a 12 month low of $49.41 and a 12 month high of $90.03. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $71.10.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Oppenheimer assumed coverage on AppLovin in a research note on Monday, May 10th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $70.00 target price for the company. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of AppLovin from $69.00 to $81.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 4th. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on AppLovin in a report on Monday, May 10th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $95.00 price objective for the company. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on AppLovin in a research note on Monday, May 10th. They set a “hold” rating and a $64.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Truist started coverage on AppLovin in a research note on Monday, May 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $76.00 price target for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $75.67.

In other AppLovin news, Director Eduardo Vivas bought 16,883 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 17th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $59.23 per share, with a total value of $999,980.09. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 10,882,701 shares in the company, valued at $644,582,380.23. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, CFO Herald Y. Chen bought 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 17th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $58.41 per share, for a total transaction of $876,150.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here

AppLovin Corporation engages in building a software-based platform for mobile app developers to enhance the marketing and monetization of their apps worldwide. The company's software solutions include AppDiscovery, a solution to automate, optimize, and manage user acquisition investments for business clients; and MAX, an in-app bidding solution that optimizes purchases of app ad inventory.

