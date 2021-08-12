Applied Molecular Transport (NASDAQ:AMTI) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.02 EPS

Applied Molecular Transport (NASDAQ:AMTI) released its earnings results on Monday. The company reported ($0.62) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.60) by ($0.02), MarketWatch Earnings reports.

AMTI traded up $1.00 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $30.02. 204,677 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 221,897. Applied Molecular Transport has a 12-month low of $20.50 and a 12-month high of $78.22. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $39.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.15 billion, a P/E ratio of -11.77 and a beta of 0.11.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Applied Molecular Transport from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday.

In related news, Director Helen Susan Kim sold 200,000 shares of Applied Molecular Transport stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.32, for a total value of $8,664,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, insider Elizabeth Bhatt sold 9,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.68, for a total value of $330,120.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 9,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $330,120. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders sold 216,500 shares of company stock valued at $9,309,795. 26.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Applied Molecular Transport Company Profile

Applied Molecular Transport Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development of a pipeline of oral biologic product candidates to treat autoimmune, inflammatory, metabolic, and other diseases. The company's lead product candidate is AMT-101, a gastrointestinal (GI) selective oral fusion of rhIL-10 that is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of ulcerative colitis and related inflammatory indications.

