Apple Hospitality REIT, Inc. (NYSE:APLE) Chairman Glade M. Knight Buys 5,000 Shares

Apple Hospitality REIT, Inc. (NYSE:APLE) Chairman Glade M. Knight acquired 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 10th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $14.44 per share, for a total transaction of $72,200.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

Shares of APLE stock traded down $0.08 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $14.93. 15,397 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,044,362. The company has a 50 day moving average of $15.29. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. Apple Hospitality REIT, Inc. has a 52 week low of $8.90 and a 52 week high of $16.57. The stock has a market cap of $3.41 billion, a P/E ratio of -28.32 and a beta of 1.32.

Get Apple Hospitality REIT alerts:

Apple Hospitality REIT (NYSE:APLE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.10. Apple Hospitality REIT had a negative net margin of 17.18% and a negative return on equity of 3.88%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Apple Hospitality REIT, Inc. will post 0.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th were given a dividend of $0.01 per share. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.27%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 29th. Apple Hospitality REIT’s dividend payout ratio is 44.44%.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on APLE shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Apple Hospitality REIT from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, June 28th. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Apple Hospitality REIT from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, June 4th. Finally, B. Riley increased their target price on shares of Apple Hospitality REIT from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 15th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $15.40.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Apple Hospitality REIT during the fourth quarter worth $36,520,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd increased its position in shares of Apple Hospitality REIT by 696.0% during the first quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 89,520 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,304,000 after acquiring an additional 78,274 shares in the last quarter. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Apple Hospitality REIT by 3.3% during the first quarter. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 49,115 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $716,000 after acquiring an additional 1,550 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its position in Apple Hospitality REIT by 152.0% in the first quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 109,626 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,597,000 after purchasing an additional 66,126 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dupont Capital Management Corp grew its position in Apple Hospitality REIT by 21.3% in the first quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 87,718 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,278,000 after purchasing an additional 15,415 shares in the last quarter. 70.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Apple Hospitality REIT

Apple Hospitality REIT, Inc is a self-advised real estate investment trust company, which invests in income-producing real estate, primarily in the lodging sector. It owns hotels located in urban, high-end suburban, and developing markets throughout states, which operates under Marriott, Hilton, or Hyatt brands.

Recommended Story: Dividend Reinvestment Plan (DRIP)

Receive News & Ratings for Apple Hospitality REIT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Apple Hospitality REIT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.