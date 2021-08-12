Apple Hospitality REIT, Inc. (NYSE:APLE) Chairman Glade M. Knight Buys 5,000 Shares

Apple Hospitality REIT, Inc. (NYSE:APLE) Chairman Glade M. Knight acquired 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 10th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $14.44 per share, for a total transaction of $72,200.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.
Shares of APLE stock traded down $0.08 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $14.93. 15,397 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,044,362. The company has a 50 day moving average of $15.29. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. Apple Hospitality REIT, Inc. has a 52 week low of $8.90 and a 52 week high of $16.57. The stock has a market cap of $3.41 billion, a P/E ratio of -28.32 and a beta of 1.32.
Apple Hospitality REIT (NYSE:APLE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.10. Apple Hospitality REIT had a negative net margin of 17.18% and a negative return on equity of 3.88%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Apple Hospitality REIT, Inc. will post 0.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Several equities research analysts have weighed in on APLE shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Apple Hospitality REIT from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, June 28th. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Apple Hospitality REIT from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, June 4th. Finally, B. Riley increased their target price on shares of Apple Hospitality REIT from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 15th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $15.40.
Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Apple Hospitality REIT during the fourth quarter worth $36,520,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd increased its position in shares of Apple Hospitality REIT by 696.0% during the first quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 89,520 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,304,000 after acquiring an additional 78,274 shares in the last quarter. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Apple Hospitality REIT by 3.3% during the first quarter. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 49,115 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $716,000 after acquiring an additional 1,550 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its position in Apple Hospitality REIT by 152.0% in the first quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 109,626 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,597,000 after purchasing an additional 66,126 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dupont Capital Management Corp grew its position in Apple Hospitality REIT by 21.3% in the first quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 87,718 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,278,000 after purchasing an additional 15,415 shares in the last quarter. 70.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
About Apple Hospitality REIT
Apple Hospitality REIT, Inc is a self-advised real estate investment trust company, which invests in income-producing real estate, primarily in the lodging sector. It owns hotels located in urban, high-end suburban, and developing markets throughout states, which operates under Marriott, Hilton, or Hyatt brands.
