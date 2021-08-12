AppHarvest (NASDAQ:APPH) Posts Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.10 EPS

AppHarvest (NASDAQ:APPH) posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported ($0.32) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.22) by ($0.10), MarketWatch Earnings reports.

AppHarvest stock traded down $0.32 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $8.19. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 114,452 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,600,615. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $14.49. AppHarvest has a 52-week low of $7.20 and a 52-week high of $42.90.

Get AppHarvest alerts:

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on APPH. Cowen decreased their price objective on AppHarvest from $32.00 to $14.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Barclays began coverage on AppHarvest in a research note on Wednesday, June 16th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $25.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut AppHarvest from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday.

In other AppHarvest news, Director Jeffrey W. Ubben sold 3,000,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.50, for a total value of $49,500,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website

AppHarvest Company Profile

AppHarvest, Inc, a development stage company, builds and operates high-tech greenhouses to grow fruits and vegetables in the United States. Its products include tomatoes and leafy greens. The company was founded in 2018 and is based in Morehead, Kentucky.

Further Reading: Stop Order Uses For Individual Investors

Receive News & Ratings for AppHarvest Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AppHarvest and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.