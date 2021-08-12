AppHarvest (NASDAQ:APPH) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

AppHarvest (NASDAQ:APPH) released its earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported ($0.32) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.22) by ($0.10), MarketWatch Earnings reports.

NASDAQ APPH traded down $0.34 on Thursday, hitting $8.17. 116,104 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,600,615. AppHarvest has a 1-year low of $7.20 and a 1-year high of $42.90. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $14.49.

In other AppHarvest news, Director Jeffrey W. Ubben sold 3,000,000 shares of AppHarvest stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.50, for a total transaction of $49,500,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Several research firms have weighed in on APPH. Barclays began coverage on shares of AppHarvest in a research report on Wednesday, June 16th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $25.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of AppHarvest from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Cowen dropped their target price on shares of AppHarvest from $32.00 to $14.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday.

AppHarvest Company Profile

AppHarvest, Inc, a development stage company, builds and operates high-tech greenhouses to grow fruits and vegetables in the United States. Its products include tomatoes and leafy greens. The company was founded in 2018 and is based in Morehead, Kentucky.

