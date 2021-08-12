APENFT (NFT) Price Up 11.2% Over Last 7 Days

APENFT (CURRENCY:NFT) traded down 2.6% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on August 12th. In the last seven days, APENFT has traded up 11.2% against the U.S. dollar. APENFT has a market cap of $52.00 million and approximately $244.13 million worth of APENFT was traded on exchanges in the last day. One APENFT coin can now be purchased for about $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002263 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $24.50 or 0.00055434 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.29 or 0.00002908 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 9.4% against the dollar and now trades at $6.68 or 0.00015106 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002264 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 7.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $382.64 or 0.00865803 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $48.23 or 0.00109125 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $69.76 or 0.00157855 BTC.

About APENFT

APENFT (NFT) is a coin. Its genesis date was August 17th, 2020. APENFT’s total supply is 999,990,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 19,999,800,000,000 coins. APENFT’s official Twitter account is @apenftorg

According to CryptoCompare, “NFT Protocol is a community-run protocol intended to power applications that support the creation, marketing and exchange of non-fungible tokens. NFT Protocol intends to deliver a decentralized platform with the tools to enable efficient markets for non-fungible tokens and their associated digital goods “

APENFT Coin Trading

