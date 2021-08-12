AON (NYSE:AON) Sets New 12-Month High Following Insider Buying Activity

Aon plc (NYSE:AON) hit a new 52-week high on Tuesday after an insider bought additional shares in the company. The stock traded as high as $268.34 and last traded at $267.98, with a volume of 37018 shares. The stock had previously closed at $263.84.

Specifically, Director Lester B. Knight purchased 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 4th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $263.95 per share, with a total value of $2,639,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,720 shares in the company, valued at $453,994. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.99% of the stock is owned by insiders.

AON has been the topic of a number of research reports. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of AON from $254.00 to $268.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of AON from $241.00 to $249.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of AON from $287.00 to $306.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of AON from $260.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of AON from $205.00 to $245.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $256.88.

The stock has a market capitalization of $61.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.99 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $244.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59, a current ratio of 2.89 and a quick ratio of 2.89.

AON (NYSE:AON) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The financial services provider reported $2.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.86 by $0.43. AON had a net margin of 17.78% and a return on equity of 61.03%. The firm had revenue of $2.89 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.69 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.96 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Aon plc will post 11.65 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 13th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 2nd will be paid a $0.51 dividend. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.75%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 30th. AON’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 20.80%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of AON. Berkshire Hathaway Inc bought a new stake in shares of AON in the 1st quarter worth approximately $942,564,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in AON by 662.7% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,101,278 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $253,415,000 after purchasing an additional 956,877 shares during the period. Pensioenfonds Rail & OV purchased a new position in AON during the 1st quarter valued at $134,780,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its position in AON by 60.9% during the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,454,057 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $334,593,000 after purchasing an additional 550,588 shares during the period. Finally, Generation Investment Management LLP purchased a new position in AON during the 1st quarter valued at $123,976,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.45% of the company’s stock.

AON Company Profile (NYSE:AON)

Aon Plc operates as a global professional services firm. It provides advice and solutions to clients focused on risk, retirement, and health through the following products and services: Commercial Risk Solutions, Reinsurance Solutions, Retirement Solutions, Health Solutions, and Data and Analytic Services.

