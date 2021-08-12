AntiMatter (MATTER) Market Cap Hits $9.60 Million

AntiMatter (CURRENCY:MATTER) traded up 1.1% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 17:00 PM ET on August 12th. One AntiMatter coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.34 or 0.00000759 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. AntiMatter has a market cap of $9.60 million and $803,317.00 worth of AntiMatter was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, AntiMatter has traded up 44.4% against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

AntiMatter Profile

AntiMatter (MATTER) is a coin. It was first traded on February 19th, 2021. AntiMatter’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 28,527,277 coins. AntiMatter’s official Twitter account is @antimatterdefi

According to CryptoCompare, “AntiMatter is a lightweight on-chain DeFi perpetual derivative protocol based on a polarized token model. Antimatter will aim for simplicity and normalization as the main priority for every product released. The initial Antimatter product will be an ETH perpetual put option product where anyone can short and long at any given time with secondary market opportunities (market-making and arbitrage). “

Buying and Selling AntiMatter

