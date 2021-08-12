ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS) CEO Ajei Gopal Sells 63,726 Shares

ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS) CEO Ajei Gopal sold 63,726 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $364.07, for a total transaction of $23,200,724.82. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

NASDAQ ANSS traded up $3.38 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $366.46. 1,056 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 440,955. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $350.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 2.72 and a quick ratio of 2.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $31.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 69.69, a P/E/G ratio of 5.54 and a beta of 1.23. ANSYS, Inc. has a 52 week low of $292.79 and a 52 week high of $413.19.

ANSYS (NASDAQ:ANSS) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The software maker reported $1.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.56 by $0.29. The company had revenue of $452.55 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $433.34 million. ANSYS had a net margin of 25.40% and a return on equity of 12.45%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 16.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.55 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that ANSYS, Inc. will post 5.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. IFM Investors Pty Ltd grew its position in ANSYS by 19.8% during the second quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 11,009 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $3,821,000 after buying an additional 1,817 shares during the period. Alps Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in ANSYS by 28.8% during the first quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 7,442 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $2,527,000 after purchasing an additional 1,665 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in ANSYS by 2.7% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,495,471 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $506,457,000 after purchasing an additional 39,511 shares in the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in ANSYS by 26.3% during the first quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 8,677 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $2,946,000 after purchasing an additional 1,809 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Grandview Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in ANSYS during the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Institutional investors own 86.51% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of ANSYS from $360.00 to $380.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Rosenblatt Securities lifted their price target on shares of ANSYS from $340.00 to $370.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on shares of ANSYS in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $365.00 price target for the company. Benchmark lifted their price target on shares of ANSYS from $370.00 to $415.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Bank of America began coverage on shares of ANSYS in a research note on Monday, April 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $100.00 price target for the company. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $349.11.

ANSYS, Inc engages in the development and marketing of engineering simulation software and services. It operates through the following geographical segments: United States; Japan; Germany; South Korea; France; China; Other EMEA; and Other International. The firm’s solutions include automotive; aerospace and defense; construction; energy; materials and chemical processing; autonomous engineering; and electrification.

