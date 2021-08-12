ANI Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ANIP) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Sell”

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of ANI Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ANIP) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report issued on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “ANI Pharmaceuticals, Inc. is a specialty pharmaceutical company. It engaged in developing, manufacturing and marketing branded and generic prescription pharmaceuticals. The company offers liquid, powder, oral solid dose, cough/cold products, antacids, laxatives, stomach remedies as well as hydrocortisone retention enema, esterified estrogen and methyltestosterone, fluvoxamine maleate tablets, hydrocortisone rectal suspension, metoclopramide oral solution, opium tincture and metoclopramide tablets. In addition, it offers contract manufacturing services for other pharmaceutical companies. The company serves through wholesalers, smaller regional distributors and chains and pharmacy and retail outlets primarily in the United States. ANI Pharmaceuticals, Inc., formerly known as BioSante Pharmaceuticals, Inc., is headquartered in Baudette, MN. “

Several other brokerages also recently commented on ANIP. TheStreet upgraded shares of ANI Pharmaceuticals from a d+ rating to a c- rating in a research report on Friday, May 28th. Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of ANI Pharmaceuticals from $40.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th.

Shares of NASDAQ ANIP traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $30.52. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 753 shares, compared to its average volume of 58,420. The company has a current ratio of 2.14, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99. ANI Pharmaceuticals has a fifty-two week low of $23.55 and a fifty-two week high of $40.00. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $33.64. The firm has a market cap of $377.38 million, a P/E ratio of -21.49 and a beta of 1.27.

ANI Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ANIP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.16. ANI Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 8.07% and a positive return on equity of 17.57%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.69 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that ANI Pharmaceuticals will post 2.72 earnings per share for the current year.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of ANI Pharmaceuticals by 3.9% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,651,285 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $59,677,000 after buying an additional 62,057 shares in the last quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC increased its holdings in shares of ANI Pharmaceuticals by 15.8% during the second quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC now owns 380,474 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $13,336,000 after buying an additional 51,935 shares in the last quarter. Investment Counselors of Maryland LLC increased its holdings in shares of ANI Pharmaceuticals by 3.6% during the first quarter. Investment Counselors of Maryland LLC now owns 352,014 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $12,722,000 after buying an additional 12,162 shares in the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its holdings in shares of ANI Pharmaceuticals by 4.1% during the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 243,333 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $8,795,000 after buying an additional 9,687 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Wilshire Securities Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of ANI Pharmaceuticals by 36.8% during the first quarter. First Wilshire Securities Management Inc. now owns 219,962 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $7,949,000 after buying an additional 59,166 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 50.97% of the company’s stock.

ANI Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

ANI Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, develops, manufactures, and markets branded and generic prescription pharmaceuticals in the United States and Canada. It focuses on producing controlled substances, oncology products, hormones and steroids, and other formulations. The company manufactures oral solid dose products; semi-solids, liquids, and topicals; and potent products, as well as performs contract manufacturing for other pharmaceutical companies.

