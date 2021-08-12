Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (NYSE:BUD) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (NYSE:BUD) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the twenty-two brokerages that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, twelve have issued a hold recommendation and eight have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $81.67.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. UBS Group restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV in a report on Friday, July 30th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV in a report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV in a research report on Friday, July 30th.

Get Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV alerts:

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in BUD. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV by 272.4% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 30,000 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock worth $2,519,000 after purchasing an additional 47,400 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 145,473 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock worth $10,170,000 after acquiring an additional 1,489 shares in the last quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. grew its stake in shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV by 57.7% during the 1st quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 1,173 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock worth $73,000 after acquiring an additional 429 shares in the last quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV by 29.6% in the first quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 7,018 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock valued at $441,000 after buying an additional 1,601 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV by 7.2% during the 1st quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 13,083 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock valued at $822,000 after purchasing an additional 883 shares during the last quarter. 3.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of BUD opened at $61.39 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $121.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.32 and a beta of 1.55. Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV has a 52-week low of $51.45 and a 52-week high of $79.67. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $70.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a current ratio of 0.65.

Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (NYSE:BUD) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The consumer goods maker reported $0.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.87 by ($0.12). Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV had a return on equity of 16.86% and a net margin of 11.21%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV will post 3.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV

Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV operates as a holding company, which engages in the manufacture and distribution of alcoholic and non-alcoholic beverages. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America, Middle Americas, South America, EMEA, Asia Pacific, and Global Export and Holding Companies.

Featured Article: What is the Federal Reserve?



Receive News & Ratings for Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.