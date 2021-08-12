Angela L. Wirick Sells 5,939 Shares of AtriCure, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATRC) Stock

AtriCure, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATRC) CFO Angela L. Wirick sold 5,939 shares of AtriCure stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.21, for a total transaction of $476,367.19. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 77,941 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,251,647.61. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Shares of ATRC stock opened at $72.10 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $3.31 billion, a PE ratio of -57.56 and a beta of 1.07. AtriCure, Inc. has a 1-year low of $34.04 and a 1-year high of $85.50. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $78.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 3.50 and a quick ratio of 2.94.

AtriCure (NASDAQ:ATRC) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The medical device company reported ($0.36) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.30) by ($0.06). AtriCure had a negative net margin of 23.31% and a negative return on equity of 10.18%. The company had revenue of $71.38 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $61.08 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.38) earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 74.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that AtriCure, Inc. will post -1.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on AtriCure from $70.00 to $81.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 14th. Oppenheimer lowered AtriCure from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on AtriCure from $72.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 15th. Needham & Company LLC decreased their price objective on AtriCure from $91.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded AtriCure from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $87.33.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Altshuler Shaham Ltd purchased a new stake in AtriCure during the first quarter worth $40,000. Optimum Investment Advisors purchased a new position in AtriCure in the 2nd quarter valued at about $40,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC lifted its stake in AtriCure by 58.7% in the 1st quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 646 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 239 shares in the last quarter. FORA Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AtriCure during the 1st quarter worth approximately $53,000. Finally, Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. purchased a new position in AtriCure in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $57,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.42% of the company’s stock.

About AtriCure

AtriCure, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of devices designed primarily for the surgical ablation of cardiac tissue, and systems for the exclusion of the left atrial appendage. Its products include radio frequency (RF) ablation pacing and sensing, cryo, left atrial appendage management, soft tissue dissection, estech surgical instrumentation, and cart configuration.

