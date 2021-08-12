Analyzing Supernus Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SUPN) & Amarin (NASDAQ:AMRN)

Amarin (NASDAQ:AMRN) and Supernus Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SUPN) are both medical companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, analyst recommendations, risk, profitability, earnings, institutional ownership and dividends.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings and price targets for Amarin and Supernus Pharmaceuticals, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Amarin 1 2 4 0 2.43 Supernus Pharmaceuticals 0 0 2 0 3.00

Amarin currently has a consensus target price of $10.29, suggesting a potential upside of 99.34%. Supernus Pharmaceuticals has a consensus target price of $37.50, suggesting a potential upside of 55.73%. Given Amarin’s higher possible upside, equities analysts clearly believe Amarin is more favorable than Supernus Pharmaceuticals.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

34.1% of Amarin shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 99.6% of Supernus Pharmaceuticals shares are owned by institutional investors. 2.7% of Amarin shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 8.0% of Supernus Pharmaceuticals shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Amarin and Supernus Pharmaceuticals’ top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Amarin $614.06 million 3.34 -$18.00 million ($0.05) -103.80 Supernus Pharmaceuticals $520.40 million 2.45 $126.95 million $2.36 10.17

Supernus Pharmaceuticals has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Amarin. Amarin is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Supernus Pharmaceuticals, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Risk & Volatility

Amarin has a beta of 2.2, indicating that its share price is 120% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Supernus Pharmaceuticals has a beta of 1.23, indicating that its share price is 23% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Amarin and Supernus Pharmaceuticals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Amarin 0.70% 0.69% 0.44% Supernus Pharmaceuticals 19.97% 15.47% 7.39%

Summary

Supernus Pharmaceuticals beats Amarin on 8 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Amarin

Amarin Corp. Plc is a biopharmaceutical company, which focuses on the commercialization and development of therapeutics for cardiovascular health. Its product development program leverages its experience in lipid science and the potential therapeutic benefits of polyunsaturated fatty acids. It has developed and markets Vascepa capsules through wholesale. The company was founded by Geoffrey W. Guy on March 1, 1989 and is headquartered in Dublin, Ireland.

About Supernus Pharmaceuticals

Supernus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. engages in the development and commercialization of products for the treatment of central nervous system diseases. It offers Trokendi XR, Oxtellar XR, APOKYN, XADAGO, and MYOBLOC products. The company was founded by Jack A. Khattar on March 30, 2005 and is headquartered in Rockville, MD.

