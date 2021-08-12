Analyzing Largo Resources (NYSE:LGO) & Summit Materials (NYSE:SUM)

Largo Resources (NYSE:LGO) and Summit Materials (NYSE:SUM) are both basic materials companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, earnings, risk, profitability, dividends, analyst recommendations and valuation.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings and recommmendations for Largo Resources and Summit Materials, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Largo Resources 0 0 3 0 3.00 Summit Materials 1 4 4 0 2.33

Largo Resources currently has a consensus target price of $24.50, suggesting a potential upside of 68.27%. Summit Materials has a consensus target price of $34.44, suggesting a potential downside of 3.30%. Given Largo Resources’ stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, equities research analysts clearly believe Largo Resources is more favorable than Summit Materials.

Profitability

This table compares Largo Resources and Summit Materials’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Largo Resources 5.57% 2.80% 2.39% Summit Materials 6.70% 7.20% 2.64%

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Largo Resources and Summit Materials’ revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Largo Resources $121.62 million 7.76 $6.76 million $0.11 132.73 Summit Materials $2.33 billion 1.79 $141.24 million $0.81 43.98

Summit Materials has higher revenue and earnings than Largo Resources. Summit Materials is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Largo Resources, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

98.4% of Summit Materials shares are owned by institutional investors. 1.7% of Summit Materials shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Summit Materials beats Largo Resources on 9 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

Largo Resources Company Profile

Largo Resources Ltd. engages in the exploration and production of vanadium at the Maracas Menchen Mine located in Brazil. The firm mines and sells vanadium pentoxide flake, high purity vanadium pentoxide flake, and high purity vanadium pentoxide powder. It also focuses on the advancement of renewable energy storage solutions through its vanadium redox flow battery technology. The company was founded on April 18, 1988 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

Summit Materials Company Profile

Summit Materials, Inc. is a construction materials company. It manufactures construction materials and related downstream products. The company operates its business through the following segments: Cement, West and East. The Cement consists of its Hannibal, Missouri and Davenport, Iowa cement plants and distribution terminals along the Mississippi river from Minnesota to Louisiana. The West segment includes operations in Texas, Utah, Colorado, Idaho, Wyoming and Nevada and in British Columbia, Canada. The East segments serves markets extending across the Midwestern and Eastern United States, most notably in Kansas, Missouri, Virginia, Kentucky, North Carolina, South Carolina and Nebraska where the company supplies aggregates, ready mix concrete, asphalt paving mix and paving and related services. The company was founded by Thomas W. Hill on September 23, 2014 and is headquartered in Denver, CO.

