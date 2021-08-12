Analyzing Jefferies Financial Group (NYSE:JEF) & Wetouch Technology (OTCMKTS:WETH)

Wetouch Technology (OTCMKTS:WETH) and Jefferies Financial Group (NYSE:JEF) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent recommendations and price targets for Wetouch Technology and Jefferies Financial Group, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Wetouch Technology 0 0 0 0 N/A Jefferies Financial Group 0 0 2 0 3.00

Jefferies Financial Group has a consensus price target of $30.50, indicating a potential downside of 14.71%. Given Jefferies Financial Group’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Jefferies Financial Group is more favorable than Wetouch Technology.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Wetouch Technology and Jefferies Financial Group’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Wetouch Technology N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Jefferies Financial Group $6.01 billion 1.47 $775.24 million $2.65 13.49

Jefferies Financial Group has higher revenue and earnings than Wetouch Technology.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

63.8% of Jefferies Financial Group shares are held by institutional investors. 25.3% of Wetouch Technology shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 17.1% of Jefferies Financial Group shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Volatility & Risk

Wetouch Technology has a beta of -1.8, indicating that its stock price is 280% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Jefferies Financial Group has a beta of 1.47, indicating that its stock price is 47% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Wetouch Technology and Jefferies Financial Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Wetouch Technology N/A N/A N/A Jefferies Financial Group 19.62% 16.08% 2.84%

Summary

Jefferies Financial Group beats Wetouch Technology on 8 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Wetouch Technology

Wetouch Technology Inc. engages in the research, development, manufacture, sale, and servicing of medium to large sized projected capacitive touchscreens in the Peoples Republic of China, Taiwan, South Korea, and internationally. Its product portfolio comprises medium to large sized projected capacitive touchscreens, which range from 7.0 inch to 42-inch screens. The company offers Glass-Glass, which are primarily used in GPS/car entertainment panels in mid-size and luxury cars, industrial human-machine interface (HMI), financial and banking terminals, point of sale, and lottery machines; Glass-Film-Film, which are primarily used in high-end GPS and entertainment panels, industrial HMI, financial and banking terminals, lottery, and gaming industry; Plastic-Glass, which are used in GPS/entertainment panels motor vehicle GPS, smart home, robots, and charging stations; and Glass-Film that are used in industrial HMI. Its products are also used in financial terminals, automotive, POS, gaming, lottery, medical, HMI, and other specialized industries. The company was founded in 2011 and is based in Meishan, China.

About Jefferies Financial Group

Jefferies Financial Group Inc. engages in the investment banking and capital markets, asset management, and direct investing businesses in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia. It operates through Investment Banking and Capital Markets, Asset Management, Merchant Banking, and Corporate segments. The company offers financial advisory, equity underwriting, and debt underwriting, as well as corporate lending services; equities research, sales, and trading services; equity finance services comprising financing, securities lending, and other prime brokerage services; and wealth management services to high net worth individuals, their families and businesses, private equity and venture funds, and small institutions. It also provides clients with sales and trading of investment grade corporate bonds, U.S. and European government and agency securities, municipal bonds, mortgage-backed and asset-backed securities, leveraged loans, consumer loans, high yield and distressed securities, emerging markets debt, interest rate, and credit derivative products, as well as foreign exchange trade execution and securitization; and manages, invests in, and provides services to a diverse group of alternative asset management platforms across a spectrum of investment strategies and asset classes. The company was formerly known as Leucadia National Corporation and changed its name to Jefferies Financial Group Inc. in May 2018. Jefferies Financial Group Inc. was founded in 1968 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

