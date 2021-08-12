Analyzing Continental Resources (NYSE:CLR) & Cimarex Energy (NYSE:XEC)

Cimarex Energy (NYSE:XEC) and Continental Resources (NYSE:CLR) are both oils/energy companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, institutional ownership, profitability, analyst recommendations, earnings, dividends and risk.

Dividends

Cimarex Energy pays an annual dividend of $1.08 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.6%. Continental Resources pays an annual dividend of $0.60 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.6%. Cimarex Energy pays out 77.7% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future. Continental Resources pays out -51.3% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Cimarex Energy has raised its dividend for 3 consecutive years and Continental Resources has raised its dividend for 1 consecutive years. Cimarex Energy is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and longer track record of dividend growth.

91.3% of Cimarex Energy shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 13.2% of Continental Resources shares are owned by institutional investors. 2.0% of Cimarex Energy shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 82.4% of Continental Resources shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Cimarex Energy and Continental Resources’ top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Cimarex Energy $1.56 billion 4.34 -$1.97 billion $1.39 47.31 Continental Resources $2.59 billion 5.29 -$596.87 million ($1.17) -31.79

Continental Resources has higher revenue and earnings than Cimarex Energy. Continental Resources is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Cimarex Energy, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings and price targets for Cimarex Energy and Continental Resources, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Cimarex Energy 1 9 13 0 2.52 Continental Resources 3 10 7 0 2.20

Cimarex Energy presently has a consensus target price of $75.48, indicating a potential upside of 14.78%. Continental Resources has a consensus target price of $34.48, indicating a potential downside of 7.31%. Given Cimarex Energy’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, equities research analysts plainly believe Cimarex Energy is more favorable than Continental Resources.

Volatility & Risk

Cimarex Energy has a beta of 2.6, meaning that its stock price is 160% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Continental Resources has a beta of 3.35, meaning that its stock price is 235% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Cimarex Energy and Continental Resources’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Cimarex Energy -60.34% 17.85% 6.19% Continental Resources 9.47% 7.09% 3.19%

Summary

Cimarex Energy beats Continental Resources on 9 of the 17 factors compared between the two stocks.

Cimarex Energy Company Profile

Cimarex Energy Co. operates as an independent oil and gas exploration and production company primarily in Texas, Oklahoma, and New Mexico. As of December 31, 2020, it had a total proved reserves of 531.0 million barrels of oil equivalent; 1.36 trillion cubic feet of proved gas reserves; 144.1 million barrels (MMBbls) of proved oil reserves; and 159.8 MMBbls of natural gas liquids reserves primarily located in the Permian Basin and Mid-Continent regions. The company also owned an interest in 2,765 net productive oil and gas wells. Cimarex Energy Co. was founded in 2002 and is headquartered in Denver, Colorado.

Continental Resources Company Profile

Continental Resources, Inc. explores for, develops, and produces crude oil and natural gas primarily in the north, south, and east regions of the United States. The company sells its crude oil and natural gas production to energy marketing companies, crude oil refining companies, and natural gas gathering and processing companies. As of December 31, 2020, its proved reserves were 1,104 million barrels of crude oil equivalent (MMBoe) with proved developed reserves of 627 MMBoe. The company was founded in 1967 and is headquartered in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma.

