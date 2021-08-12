Analysts Set Kinnate Biopharma Inc. (NASDAQ:KNTE) PT at $52.00

Kinnate Biopharma Inc. (NASDAQ:KNTE) has been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the six brokerages that are covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $52.00.
A number of analysts have issued reports on KNTE shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Kinnate Biopharma from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. William Blair initiated coverage on Kinnate Biopharma in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company.
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in shares of Kinnate Biopharma by 257.6% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,788 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 1,288 shares during the last quarter. Rock Springs Capital Management LP increased its stake in shares of Kinnate Biopharma by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Rock Springs Capital Management LP now owns 326,386 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,170,000 after purchasing an additional 1,700 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in shares of Kinnate Biopharma by 60.8% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 8,147 shares of the company’s stock valued at $189,000 after purchasing an additional 3,079 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio bought a new position in shares of Kinnate Biopharma in the 1st quarter valued at $102,000. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers increased its stake in shares of Kinnate Biopharma by 32.1% in the 2nd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 15,455 shares of the company’s stock valued at $360,000 after purchasing an additional 3,758 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.95% of the company’s stock.
Kinnate Biopharma (NASDAQ:KNTE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 17th. The company reported ($0.40) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.37) by ($0.03). On average, equities analysts forecast that Kinnate Biopharma will post -1.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Kinnate Biopharma Company Profile
Kinnate Biopharma Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of small molecule kinase inhibitors to treat genomically defined cancers. It develops KIN-2787, which is a rapidly accelerated fibrosarcoma inhibitor for the treatment of patients with lung cancer, melanoma, and other solid tumors; KIN-3248 small-molecule kinase inhibitors that target cancer-associated alterations in fibroblast growth factor receptors (FGFR)2 and FGFR3 genes; and small molecule research programs, including a Cyclin-Dependent Kinase 12 inhibitor in its KIN004 program.
