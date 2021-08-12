Analysts Set Denali Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:DNLI) Target Price at $82.29

Denali Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:DNLI) has been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the ten ratings firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $82.29.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $105.00 price objective (up previously from $95.00) on shares of Denali Therapeutics in a report on Monday, July 26th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Denali Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $65.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, July 6th. Finally, UBS Group began coverage on Denali Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $70.00 target price for the company.

Get Denali Therapeutics alerts:

Shares of Denali Therapeutics stock traded up $0.07 during trading on Monday, hitting $53.02. 18,690 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 603,189. The company has a market capitalization of $6.45 billion, a PE ratio of 182.59 and a beta of 1.89. Denali Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $28.62 and a 52 week high of $93.94. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $66.56.

Denali Therapeutics (NASDAQ:DNLI) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported ($0.50) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.36) by ($0.14). The company had revenue of $22.94 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $27.92 million. Denali Therapeutics had a net margin of 15.66% and a return on equity of 5.31%. The business’s revenue was up 292.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that Denali Therapeutics will post -1.88 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, COO Alexander O. Schuth sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.22, for a total transaction of $522,200.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Ryan J. Watts sold 18,333 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.41, for a total value of $942,499.53. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 202,805 shares of company stock valued at $13,021,494 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 17.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. State of Wisconsin Investment Board boosted its stake in shares of Denali Therapeutics by 36.8% during the 2nd quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 122,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,625,000 after acquiring an additional 33,000 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its stake in Denali Therapeutics by 42.9% in the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 62,244 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,883,000 after buying an additional 18,694 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in Denali Therapeutics by 20.9% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 90,880 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,129,000 after acquiring an additional 15,699 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its holdings in Denali Therapeutics by 42.4% in the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 51,333 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,027,000 after acquiring an additional 15,287 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Xponance Inc. acquired a new stake in Denali Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at about $393,000. 67.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Denali Therapeutics Company Profile

Denali Therapeutics Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops therapeutic candidates for neurodegenerative diseases in the United States. The company offers leucine-rich repeat kinase 2 (LRRK2) inhibitor product candidates, including DNL201 that has completed Phase 1b clinical trials and DNL151, which are in Phase 1 and Phase 1b clinical trials for Parkinson's disease.

Further Reading: Asset Allocation, Balancing Your Investments

Receive News & Ratings for Denali Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Denali Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.