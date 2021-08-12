Analysts Set ALX Oncology Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:ALXO) Price Target at $88.80

ALX Oncology Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:ALXO) has received an average rating of “Buy” from the seven brokerages that are covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $98.50.

Several brokerages have recently commented on ALXO. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of ALX Oncology in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded ALX Oncology from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group began coverage on ALX Oncology in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $98.00 target price for the company.

In other ALX Oncology news, CEO Jaume Pons sold 16,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.57, for a total value of $911,319.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 509,946 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,827,753.22. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Sophia Randolph sold 7,387 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.90, for a total value of $405,546.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 57,487 shares of company stock worth $3,225,675 over the last three months. 58.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ALXO. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company acquired a new position in shares of ALX Oncology during the 4th quarter valued at about $503,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of ALX Oncology by 24.4% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 72,031 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,210,000 after acquiring an additional 14,107 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of ALX Oncology by 30.6% during the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 46,905 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,043,000 after acquiring an additional 10,997 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of ALX Oncology by 42.8% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,094 shares of the company’s stock valued at $439,000 after acquiring an additional 1,526 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. bought a new stake in ALX Oncology during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $2,863,000. 76.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of ALX Oncology stock traded up $0.14 during trading on Monday, hitting $65.81. The stock had a trading volume of 6,904 shares, compared to its average volume of 238,468. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.65 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.69. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $58.18. ALX Oncology has a fifty-two week low of $32.51 and a fifty-two week high of $117.45.

ALX Oncology (NASDAQ:ALXO) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, May 16th. The company reported ($0.35) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.41) by $0.06. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that ALX Oncology will post -1.77 EPS for the current year.

ALX Oncology Company Profile

ALX Oncology Holdings Inc, a clinical-stage immuno-oncology company, focuses on developing therapies for patients fighting cancer. Its lead product candidate is ALX148, a CD47 blocking therapeutic that is in Phase 1b/2 clinical trial used for the treatment of myelodysplastic syndromes; and for the treatment of acute myeloid leukemia and non-Hodgkin's lymphoma, as well as a range of solid tumor indications, including head and neck squamous cell; human epidermal growth factor receptor 2 (HER2) positive gastric/gastroesophageal junction carcinoma; and HER2-expressing breast cancer.

