Analysts Expect The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL) to Announce $0.51 Earnings Per Share

Analysts expect The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL) to post earnings per share (EPS) of $0.51 for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Eight analysts have made estimates for The Estée Lauder Companies’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.49 and the highest is $0.53. The Estée Lauder Companies posted earnings of ($0.53) per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 196.2%. The business is expected to issue its next earnings report before the market opens on Thursday, August 19th.

On average, analysts expect that The Estée Lauder Companies will report full year earnings of $6.19 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.16 to $6.21. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of $7.14 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.84 to $7.75. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow The Estée Lauder Companies.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on EL. Evercore ISI increased their price objective on shares of The Estée Lauder Companies from $300.00 to $355.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. Societe Generale started coverage on shares of The Estée Lauder Companies in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $335.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of The Estée Lauder Companies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $329.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded shares of The Estée Lauder Companies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and upped their price target for the company from $320.00 to $322.00 in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of The Estée Lauder Companies from $336.00 to $323.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $316.13.

NYSE EL traded down $0.85 on Thursday, hitting $326.74. 20,995 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,254,188. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 2.12 and a quick ratio of 1.71. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $316.62. The Estée Lauder Companies has a 52 week low of $194.14 and a 52 week high of $336.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $118.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 87.11, a PEG ratio of 4.31 and a beta of 0.95.

In other news, Director Rose Marie Bravo sold 4,234 shares of The Estée Lauder Companies stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $304.23, for a total transaction of $1,288,109.82. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 2,329 shares in the company, valued at approximately $708,551.67. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Zinterhofer Aerin Lauder Trust sold 170,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $301.46, for a total value of $51,248,200.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 320,813 shares of company stock valued at $99,231,472. 13.95% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of The Estée Lauder Companies during the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. PNC Managed Account Solutions Inc. bought a new position in shares of The Estée Lauder Companies during the second quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of The Estée Lauder Companies by 51.4% during the first quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 106 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 36 shares in the last quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of The Estée Lauder Companies during the second quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV raised its holdings in shares of The Estée Lauder Companies by 515.0% during the first quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 123 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 103 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 53.19% of the company’s stock.

The Estée Lauder Companies, Inc engages in the manufacturing of skin care, makeup, fragrance and hair care products. It sells products under the following brand names: Estée Lauder, Clinique, Origins, MAC, Bobbi Brown, La Mer, Jo Malone London, Aveda, and Too Faced. Its channels primarily consist of department stores, specialty multi-brand retailers, upscale perfumeries and pharmacies, and prestige salons and spas.

